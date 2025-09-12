AFP readies troops to aid DPWH in flood control inspections

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has declared its readiness to assist the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), following reports of a possible request for military support in infrastructure and disaster response operations.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla confirmed the military’s preparedness to act in coordination with the DPWH, emphasizing the AFP’s longstanding role as a reliable partner in national development and public service.

“The AFP, through the Corps of Engineers and in coordination with other units, remains ready to provide support when directed,” Padilla told reporters in a Viber message. “Over the years, we have been partners in national development and disaster response, working closely with government agencies and stakeholders.”

According to Padilla, if an official request is made, the AFP can augment DPWH operations by assisting in site inspections, offering security support, and promoting transparency in implementation, particularly in remote or disaster-affected areas.

“This is in line with our broader mission of defense and nation-building, where safeguarding the integrity of vital infrastructure contributes to the welfare and protection of our people,” she noted.

In a television interview, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced that the agency will enlist the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to assist in inspecting flood control projects flagged for possible irregularities.

“Hihingi na rin po tayong ng tulong sa ating PNP pati na rin po sa ating Armed Forces para tulungan nila tayong mag-ikot at sumilip dito sa mga proyektong nire-report sa atin,” Dizon said.

(We will also be asking for help from our PNP as well as our Armed Forces to assist us in going around and inspecting the projects that have been reported to us.)

Dizon explained that the scale of the task, covering thousands of projects across the country, requires additional manpower and resources beyond the DPWH’s current capacity.

“Libo-libo po talaga ang proyekto ng DPWH. At kung sa loob ng DPWH, hindi natin kakayanin yan kaya kailangan talaga unang-una humingi tayo ng tulong sa PNP, sa AFP,” he said.

(There are thousands of DPWH projects. Within the DPWH alone, we won’t be able to handle all of that, so we really need to seek help first and foremost from the PNP and the AFP)

The AFP has frequently stepped in to support civil government operations, especially during emergencies such as typhoons, earthquakes, and major construction projects in conflict-prone or hard-to-reach regions.