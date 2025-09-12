AEV supports local economy with Tarlac CCEAP plant project

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), the diversified portfolio manager of the Aboitiz Group of Companies, said it continues to advance the development of the country’s rural economy by investing in manufacturing plants that generate local jobs.

The latest addition to its investments is the groundbreaking of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), a state-of-the-art 42-hectare manufacturing plant at TARI Estate in Tarlac City.

AEV, a 40 percent shareholder of CCEAP, said the project highlights the firm’s commitment to shaping the future as the Philippines’ first techglomerate, leveraging its life-essential businesses and technology-driven investments to promote growth, innovation, and community development nationwide.

AEV president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz stressed that the facility will be one of CCEP’s largest manufacturing sites globally and among its most significant infrastructure investments to date, underlining that the landmark project will bring substantial benefits to the region and the country—creating hundreds of local jobs, attracting complementary industries, and contributing to the Philippines’ GDP growth.

“This new development cements our solid partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. It’s a strategic move: we need to protect and grow Coke’s market share while driving development in local economies. It signals to the market that Central Luzon is ready—ready to lead the next wave of industrial growth in the Philippines,” Aboitiz said.

“Coca-Cola is everywhere. It’s the most popular brand in the world, sold in more than 200 countries and enjoyed about 2.2 billion times every single day. The brand appears in over 33 million outlets and claims more than half of the global beverage market,” added Aboitiz.

For his part, Gareth McGeown, President and CEO of CCEAP, reinforced Coca-Cola’s continuing commitment to the Philippines, stating, “This investment and expansion of our operations reflect Coca-Cola's deep commitment to serving our millions of customers every single day, supporting the Philippines' growth, and creating meaningful job opportunities for Filipino talent. We are eager to continue working hand in hand with TARI Estate, as we support the local government of Tarlac and its people and economy.”

The plant also marks one of the largest single-locator commitments to date for TARI Estate, developed by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, another AEV business unit.

With Phase 1A of TARI Estate already 90 percent complete, the estate is positioned as the next frontier for industrial growth north of Metro Manila. Located at the convergence of TPLEX, CLLEX, and SCTEX, it offers connectivity to Clark International Airport, Manila, Subic seaports, and the northern provinces.

Through this development, AEV strengthens its portfolio while contributing to local and national progress—fueling employment, strengthening supply chains, and advancing the Philippines’ economic transformation.