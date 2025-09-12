Aeta farmers harvest crops in Pampanga livelihood drive

The Floridablanca National Agricultural School (FNAS) has yielded a bountiful harvest from crops planted by Aeta farmers in the area.

The harvest came from seedlings provided by the Provincial Government as part of Pampanga's food sustainability and livelihood program.

The Aeta farmers cultivated high-value crops on a 10-hectare farmland inside FNAS.

On September 11, 2025, Governor Lilia Pineda and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the ceremonial harvest of crops planted by 200 Aeta farmers, including rice, chili, peanuts, corn, cassava, and sweet potato.

The development of the farmland is part of a 30-year usufruct agreement between the Provincial Government and FNAS, aimed at providing sustainable livelihood for Aetas through the regular distribution of seedlings and fertilizers.

As additional support, part of the harvested crops is purchased by the Provincial Government to supply its feeding program, which includes district hospitals and the provincial jail.

The government has also provided transport vehicles to help the Aeta farmers haul their produce to stalls constructed by the Capitol at the local market.

Secretary Gatchalian said the Aeta farmers will participate in the Cash-for-Work Program under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). As initial aid, the DSWD distributed relief goods, while the Provincial Government extended cash assistance.

Also present during the visit were DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, Disaster Response Management Bureau Director Maria Isabel Lanada, DSWD Field Office III–Central Luzon Director Venus Rebuldela, PSWDO Officer Fe Manarang, PG-ENRO Chief Arthur Punsalan, Provincial Engineer Noli Pangan, and Provincial Agriculturist Jimmy Manliclic.