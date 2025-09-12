Abad relieves MPD drug unit amid extortion complaint

Manila Police District (MPD) Acting District Director P/Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad immediately ordered the relief of the MPD’s District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) following allegations of extortion and misconduct by seven of its operatives filed at the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Friday.

Abad issued the order upon the directive of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso, and directed the personnel to report to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (DPHAS).

The move comes after one of two motorcycle delivery riders, identified as alias Chester, sought help from NAPOLCOM. Chester alleged that he and his companion were arrested by seven operatives in Sampaloc, Manila on 9 September 2025.

According to Chester, he and his friend were allegedly handcuffed and detained from 3:00 p.m. until nearly 1:00 a.m. the following day. He managed to escape but claimed that the officers took P9,000 from his GCash account and allegedly seized his companion’s motorcycle.

While the victims alleged extortion and illegal detention, the report dated 10 September 2025, stated that the two men had been arrested on drug-related charges.

The MPD said it is committed to ensuring that investigations into police conduct are fair, unbiased, and transparent.

“We will not tolerate any misconduct by its members. There will be no zero tolerance for erring personnel once proven, the trust of the community is non-negotiable,” Abad said.