Your glow journey begins in the south

In the South, wellness has found a new home.

Skinhouse Laser Clinic has opened its latest branch at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang, creating a sanctuary where patients can pursue the glow they deserve with expert guidance and state-of-the-art technology.

From the moment you step inside, the Alabang branch sets the tone. Neutral interiors, soft lighting and minimalist décor invite calm and comfort, making the space feel less like a clinic and more like a retreat. Every part of the visit is thoughtfully curated, from a warm welcome at reception to a dermatologist-led consultation that puts each patient at ease.

What sets the experience apart is the chance to know your skin on a deeper level. With the help of the Skin Analyzer, visitors get a detailed scan of hydration, pigmentation and other indicators. This is not just a gadget but a tool that helps doctors design treatments that address what your skin truly needs. Sitting down for a consultation after the scan feels like having a roadmap tailored exclusively for your glow goals.