Ynez Veneracion backs Sylvia Sanchez amid controversy

Actress Ynez Veneracion has spoken up in defense of her close friend, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, as the Atayde family continues to face public scrutiny.

In a heartfelt statement, Ynez shared that she has known Sylvia since 2016 and has witnessed firsthand how the actress built her success through perseverance and dedication.

“I’ve seen her properties, yacht, rest houses, and the life she’s built—all achieved not through shortcuts, but through persistence and effort,” Ynez said. “What touched me most is how she treats people with humility, respect, and love. She has a golden heart.”

A Bond Beyond Showbiz

Ynez revealed that her friendship with Sylvia deepened over the years, with the actress even becoming godmother to her child. She admitted that she once saw Sylvia as “untouchable,” but later discovered her warmth and authenticity.

“She loves her friends unconditionally,” Ynez added, describing Sylvia as someone who remains grounded despite her accomplishments.

Defending the Atayde Family

The actress also addressed criticisms surrounding Sylvia’s family, particularly Congressman Arjo Atayde, saying she believes his intentions in politics stem from a genuine desire to help others.

“When I learned that Cong. Arjo planned to run for Congress, I saw his intentions as pure—to help others and give back the blessings they earned through hard work,” Ynez explained. “It saddens me that people judge without understanding the truth.”

Ynez stressed that those spreading false accusations should be held accountable. “They are the real thieves—stealing not only from the people but also from the truth.”

A Message of Strength

She ended her statement with a message of encouragement for Sylvia and her husband, Art Atayde.

“To Ate Sylvia and Jojo Campo Atayde, stay strong. We know the truth and we believe in you. This is just another trial your family must face. Politics can be a dirty game, but when your goal is to help, there will always be those who try to pull you down.”

Ynez, joined by fellow supporters Alma Concepcion, Antonette Feo, Chuckie Gomez, Albert Carvajal Concepcion, and Mia Soria, assured the Atayde family of their prayers.

“We love you, Ate. This will pass. May God bless you always.”