Why fans lap up Alden Richards’ definition of ‘Kuracaught’

In an Instagram post, Richards made an intriguingly defining term of what he called “kuracaught.”

“Corrupt na opisyal o individual na huling-huli na sa ginagawang walang habas na katiwalian at pangingurakot,” came the Kapuso actor’s definition of “kuracaught. (Corrupt officials or individual who were caught in relentless corruption and embezzlement).”

Fans reacted positively on Richards’ unexpected aria.

“Kuracaught — obvious money laundering of tax-payers’ money yet still denies it. Noooohhh that’s my money I spent, I was this ooober rich before becoming elected and before becoming a government bidder/contractor… Like a kid’s hand caught in a cookie jar but still denies the obvious, kapal ng mga fez nyo pati mga ka mag anak nyong super tanggol sa inyo crying crocodile tears,” one fan said.

“Love it! Bumoboses na ang nakakarami ngayong 2025. Sobra na kase ang korapsyon. Napaka unfair nga naman sa mga taong nagtatrabahao ng matino at nagbabayad ng tamang taxes,” said another supporter (People are having voices now. It’s because corruption is widespread. It’s so unfair to those working hard and paying right taxes).

But there are those thinking that Richards was just riding on the coattails of the corruption issue. He was called names like “Sawsaw suka king.”

But many defended the actor for making his voice heard.

“Any tax paying Filipino dapat lang na magalit at ‘sumawsaw!’ Basher ka lang ni Alden that’s why you’re calling him names na ‘yun lang kaya mo gawin kase tama si Alden!” one guy wailed (Any tax-paying Filipino should get mad and be involved. You’re a basher of Alden which is why you’re calling him names. That’s what you can do because Alden is right).

“Nope, he is calling out these people since he is probably one of the highest tax payer(s) sa bansa. Good job Alden!” another guy opined.

