Why fans lap up Alden Richards’ definition of ‘Kuracaught’

Probably awakened by widespread corruption in the government, which has become a daily issue of national importance, Alden Richards bravely posted his take on corrupt public officials by posting a coined word, which technically means “corruption” and being “caught.”
In an Instagram post, Richards made an intriguingly defining term of what he called “kuracaught.”
“Corrupt na opisyal o individual na huling-huli na sa ginagawang walang habas na katiwalian at pangingurakot,” came the Kapuso actor’s definition of “kuracaught. (Corrupt officials or individual who were caught in relentless corruption and embezzlement).”
Fans reacted positively on Richards’ unexpected aria.
“Kuracaught — obvious money laundering of tax-payers’ money yet still denies it. Noooohhh that’s my money I spent, I was this ooober rich before becoming elected and before becoming a government bidder/contractor… Like a kid’s hand caught in a cookie jar but still denies the obvious, kapal ng mga fez nyo pati mga ka mag anak nyong super tanggol sa inyo crying crocodile tears,” one fan said.
“Love it! Bumoboses na ang nakakarami ngayong 2025. Sobra na kase ang korapsyon. Napaka unfair nga naman sa mga taong nagtatrabahao ng matino at nagbabayad ng tamang taxes,” said another supporter (People are having voices now. It’s because corruption is widespread. It’s so unfair to those working hard and paying right taxes).
But there are those thinking that Richards was just riding on the coattails of the corruption issue. He was called names like “Sawsaw suka king.”
But many defended the actor for making his voice heard.
“Any tax paying Filipino dapat lang na magalit at ‘sumawsaw!’ Basher ka lang ni Alden that’s why you’re calling him names na ‘yun lang kaya mo gawin kase tama si Alden!” one guy wailed (Any tax-paying Filipino should get mad and be involved. You’re a basher of Alden which is why you’re calling him names. That’s what you can do because Alden is right).
“Nope, he is calling out these people since he is probably one of the highest tax payer(s) sa bansa. Good job Alden!” another guy opined.
BGYO to perform in solo concert
BGYO continues to make its presence strongly felt in the global music scene as the only Filipino performer at the recently concluded Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025.
The Filipino male group represented the Philippines at Japan’s biggest music festival, held at IMPACT Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on 23 to 24 August, which featured global acts Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Black Eyed Peas, BABYMETAL and more.
BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate performed their latest single “Headlines,” “The Light (Thai version),” “Heartstrings” and “All These Ladies,” which reached the Spotify PH’s Viral top 50. They also sang their Filipino songs “Andito Lang” and “Gigil.”
The Summer Sonic gig was BGYO’s second time visiting Thailand this year after the group’s guesting in Boss CKM’s Dream Warrior Concert held in July, performing “Heartstrings” and “All These Ladies.”
Apart from their explosive appearances in Thailand, the group was also one of the Kapamilya acts who rocked ASAP England held last 30 August at the BP Pulse Arena in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, BGYO has released the performance video for “Headlines,” which earned positive feedback from netizens.
The group is set to headline BGYO: The First Solo Concert on 4 October at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are available via Ticketnet.