Wamar breaks assist record, powers Knights

Orlan Wamar dished off a record 25 assists as San Juan dumped Sarangani, 114-68, in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday.

His shooting touch gone awry, Wamar focused on orchestrating the plays for the Knights, who cruised to their 24th win against two losses and shared second spot with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the North Division and overall standings, right behind the Abra Solid North Weavers (24-1) in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Wamar, the 2023-2024 MPBL three-point king, eclipsed Philip Manalang’s 23 assists posted last year when he was still with the Parañaque Patriots.

Kenneth Villapando contributed 26 points, five assists and two steals for the Knights; followed by Dexter Maiquez with 19 points and four rebounds, John Galinato with 13 points, and Royce Alforque and Nikko Panganiban with 10 points each.

Sarangani, which skidded to 9-17, got 18 points plus five rebounds from Larce Sunga, 16 points from Ken Brillantes, and 12 points plus six assists from Martin Gozum.

The Pasay Voyagers extended their hot run to eight with a 101-70 drubbing of the Bulacan Kuyas in the nightcap.

Jasper Salenga led the Voyagers to an 18-8 slate in the North with 15 points. Marc Daniel Sangco and Jopet Soriano provided support with 14 points each, and so did Felipe Chavez and Brian Wendel Hilario with 10 each.

Bulacan slumped to 3-23 despite Marlon Monte’s 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists; John Rey Sumido’s 16 points and five rebounds, and Joseph Celso’s 14 points plus seven rebounds.

The Mindoro Tamaraws gored the Valenzuela City Magic, 100-74, in the opener to rise to 14-11 and share seventh spot with Biñan Tatak Gel, in the South Division.

With all 14 players fielded in scoring, the Tamaraws led throughout and by as many as 81-48 to boost their playoff drive.

Mindoro’s Filipino-American Ashon Andrews went eight-of-eight on field goals and two of four from free throws for 18 points on top of two rebounds and two assists to earn best player honors over teammates Ino Comboy, with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Brandrey Bienes, with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.