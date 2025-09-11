Ten trailblazing researchers honored by PhilAAST

The Philippine Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology (PhilAAST) on Thursday recognized ten individuals who excel in their respective fields of research, contributing to the country’s push toward digital transformation in education and workforce readiness.

In a press conference at the Philippine Science High School Main Campus in Quezon City, Professor Fortunato Dela Pena introduced the ten awardees who will be formally honored on 12 September during PhilAAST’s 74th Annual Convention at Manila Hotel.

Dela Pena said this year’s theme, “Embracing a Multifaceted Digital Culture: Moving Forward to PAGTANAW 2050,” celebrates awardees "whose groundbreaking work continues to shape science, technology and innovation" in the country.

Among the honorees is Dr. Gayvelline C. Calacal, recipient of the Gregorio Y. Zara Award for Applied Science Research. A forensic DNA expert, Calacal’s pioneering work in DNA analysis and population-specific genetic databases has strengthened justice delivery and enriched understanding of Filipino genetic heritage.

She told the Daily Tribune that while she was one of those who pioneered "forensic (DNA)'s scientific framework of the technology as a standard operation procedure of investigation in the country," she is pleased that in January, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formed a panel to establish a National Forensics Institute to “strengthen the country's justice system and expertise in the field of forensics.”

"It (National Forensics Institute) was already established and will be part of the University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine," Calacal said, noting that "there are still a lot to be done," as forensic procedures continue to improve investigation processes in the country.

Dr. Rey Donne S. Papa, who will receive the Gregorio Y. Zara Award for Basic Science Research, is a leading authority in freshwater ecology. Dr. Papa established the first zooplankton reference collection in the country and has conducted crucial studies on limnology and aquatic biodiversity, particularly in Lake Taal and San Pablo’s maar lakes.

"(My research) focus sa kinakain (zooplankton) ng mga isda sa lakes, like Tawilis. Di tao ang kinakain nila," Papa jokingly said, referring to the issue of missing sabungeros whose bodies were reportedly dumped in Taal Lake.

Other awardees include Dr. Marissa M. Alejandria for the Paulo Campos Award for Health Research; Dr. Dennis B. Batangan for the Lourdes Campos Award for Public Health; Dr. Lanndon A. Ocampo – Michael Purvis Award for Sustainability Research; Dr. Jonathan N. Nayga – LEADS Agri Award for Agricultural Research; Dr. Cynthia D. Garambas – Ceferino Follosco Award for Products and Process Innovation; Dr. Mary Ann U. Baradi – David M. Consunji Award for Engineering Research; Dr. Karen S. Santiago – Francis Ferrer Award for Productivity through Technology; and Engr. Denis F. Villorente, recipient of the Ramon Y. Dimacali Award for Information Technology.

PhilAAST, established in 1951, is a leading organization dedicated to promoting science, technology, and innovation for national development. It works closely with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and other sectors to advance the role of science in the Philippines.