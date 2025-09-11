Still no takers for Terrafirma

Embattled Terrafirma remains in the market for interested buyers despite its commitment to play in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50.

Following two failed sale negotiations, the Dyip decided to push through with their participation in the coming season-opening Philippine Cup starting 5 October.

Terrafirma management, however, keeps the franchise available for sale.

“We talked to Terrafirma management. They’re committed to perform their best and they’re committed to stay, but they also said that they are for sale,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said during the league Board of Governors’ first day of its annual planning session in Las Vegas.