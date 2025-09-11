Stallion Laguna FC joins solid AFC roster

Stallion Laguna FC joins a stacked field of champions after being sorted in Group A in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

The Stallions will join last year’s finalist Melbourne City of Australia, Ho Chi Minh FC of Vietnam and Lion City Sailors of Singapore in their debut in the biggest women’s club competition in Asia which starts on 13 November in Vietnam.

Melbourne City boasts four A-League titles apart from being last season’s runners-up.

The Lion City Sailors won three straight Women’s Premier League titles from 2022 to 2024.

Group A host Ho Chi Minh City will be Stallions’ toughest opponent in Group A, winning 13 Vietnamese Women’s National League titles and four Vietnamese Women’s National Cups.

Stallions flexed its muscles in the preliminary round with two wins and one loss.

The PFF Women’s Cup champions trashed Khovd Western FC of Mongolia, 6-1, and pounded Strykers FC of Guam 13-0.

The Stallions’ lone loss in the preliminaries was against ISPE FC of Myanmar, 1-3.

Only the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed squads will advance to the knockout stages.