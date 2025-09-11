Sotto: TVJ bankrolled my candidacy

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said he did not receive any donations from public works contractors during his election campaign for the May 2025 polls. Instead, his bid was propped up by TVJ — Tuviera, Vic and Joey.

In a radio interview, Sotto noted that his Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) reflected only personal expenses and support from close friends, his brother Vic Sotto, and their fellow comedian Joey de Leon.

Tuviera is the co-founder and former president and CEO of TAPE Inc., the production company behind the iconic noontime show Eat Bulaga!, hosted by the real TJV, Tito, Vic and Joey.

Donation to Escudero

On Wednesday, 10 September, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would issue a show cause order to Centerways Construction president Lawrence Lubiano to explain why he should not be charged with an election offense for allegedly making a donation to then senatorial candidate Francis “Chiz” Escudero.