Sotto justifies Hernandez’s detention at PNP custodial center

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III on Thursday, 11 September, defended his decision to detain former Department of Public Works and Highways District Engineer Brice Hernandez at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center.

On Tuesday, 9 September, Sotto confirmed that Hernandez would remain under the supervision of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms while at the PNP facility.

In a radio interview, Sotto emphasized that the Senate never loses jurisdiction over a "contempt of art."

"We can detain him in another place or wherever we want, that is possible," he said in Filipino.

"As a matter of fact, we have someone in Muntinlupa, but in this case, the House of Representatives borrowed Engineer Hernandez to testify for them in their hearing," he added.

Sotto described the Senate detention center as "like a hotel," being air-conditioned, unlike the PNP Custodial Center, where "it's hot and has no decent toilets."

"It's really like a jail. So why would they want him returned to the Senate detention center? Anytime, he can pick him up to testify," he added.

The remarks came after questions arose regarding Sotto’s agreement with House Speaker Martin Romualdez to bring Hernandez to the PNP Custodial Center following his testimony at the House infra committee.

"Did you see me following Martin [Romualdez]? I'm not following him. I just granted other lawmakers' request, which is not illegal and not violative of any rule of the Senate or any rule of law," he clarified.

"It seems to me like they want me to fight the House from day one," he added.

Hernandez was cited for contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, 8 Sept., for lying about using a fake identification card bearing the name Marvin Santos de Guzman in casinos.

Earlier, Sotto granted the House of Representatives’ request for Hernandez to attend its hearing on anomalous flood control projects.

During the same hearing, Hernandez asked lawmakers not to return him to Senate detention, citing concerns over his safety. He also alleged that Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva were among those involved in the questionable flood control projects in the country.