Sotto explains refusal of witness protection for Discayas: ‘Daang bilyon-bilyon ninakaw niyan’

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, on Thursday, 11 September, explained why he refused to sign Senator Rodante Marcoleta's Witness Protection Request for contractor-couple Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya II and Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya.

Marcoleta earlier asked Justice Secretary Boying Remulla to place the Discayas under the Witness Protection Program after tagging House lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways officials in the flood control mess.

"Hundreds of billions have been stolen from the government, and then you will give them immunity? A witness protection program where we will feed them? The government will pay for where they will live?" Sotto said in a radio interview.

"Or will they just tell us they will just stay at home, and we will be the ones to spend for them? They have so much money that they can get their own security. There are so many good security agencies there," he added.

Earlier, citing Remulla, Marcoleta said the couple must meet the requirements for a state witness under the law.

"We need to prove that those who apply are not the most guilty. That means, you are guilty, but you are not the most guilty, because if you are the most guilty, you will not qualify," he stressed.

Asked if he thinks the Discayas are covering something or someone up, Sotto said, "They will unearth all of that on Thursday."

The next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects will be on 18 September.