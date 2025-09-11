Solaire triumphs at 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards

Solaire Resort is proud to announce its remarkable triumph at the prestigious 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards, held on 9 September 2025.

During the gala night organized by Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) Magazine, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation’s Solaire Resort Entertainment City was honored with the esteemed “Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR” and “Best IR Gaming Floor” award, recognizing its commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding service in the gaming and resort industry.

The IAG Academy IR Awards have become a hallmark of distinction in the sector, gathering industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate remarkable achievements and advocate for innovation and excellence.

This year’s event underscored the dedication and hard work of all nominees and winners, highlighting the best in the industry.

Truly honored

“We are truly honored to be recognized ‘Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR’ and ‘Best IR Gaming Floor’ during the 2025 IAG Academy IR Awards night. This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of our incredible team. We remain committed to excellence and growth, grateful for the opportunity to make our mark on the global stage while continuously learning and improving,” said Gregory Hawkins, president and chief operating officer, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

Best Regional Asia-Pacific Integrated Resort

The Best Regional Asia-Pacific Integrated Resort award recognizes Solaire Resort’s exceptional facilities, including luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and world-class entertainment experiences.

The casino’s innovative design and customer-centric approach have played a pivotal role in transforming the gaming landscape in the region, making it a premier destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Moreover, receiving the Best IR Gaming Floor award highlights Solaire’s continuous efforts in enhancing its gaming offerings, ensuring a safe, exciting, and welcoming environment for guests.

State-of-the-art gaming floor

The state-of-the-art gaming floor features a wide array of options, including a variety of table games, the latest slot machines, complemented by premium customer service.

Solaire’s recognition at the IAG Academy IR Awards is a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

The resort remains dedicated to fostering innovation and providing an exceptional experience for all guests.