SMIC on TIME’s World’s Best Companies list for 2nd year

SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), the parent firm of the SM group, has again been named among TIME magazine’s World’s Best Companies 2025, marking its second consecutive inclusion in the prestigious ranking.

Out of 10 Philippine companies recognized, SMIC landed third overall, while its banking affiliate, China Banking Corporation (Chinabank), also made the list.

“This recognition inspires us to keep strengthening our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and contributing positively to our communities,” SMIC president and chief executive officer Frederic DyBuncio said.

Balanced approach to growth

“It also reflects our balanced approach to growth, delivering strong results for shareholders while also fostering long-term value and resilience for employees, partners and communities.”

The World’s Best Companies list, compiled by TIME in partnership with data firm Statista, evaluates global firms based on financial performance, employee satisfaction and sustainability practices. Companies needed to generate at least USD100 million in revenue in the last fiscal year to qualify.

The three-stage screening considered revenue growth over the past three years, extensive employee surveys and sustainability transparency.

Earlier this year, SMIC was also named among TIME’s Asia-Pacific Best Companies 2025, building on its debut in the World’s Best Companies list in 2024.