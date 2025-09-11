Shrek The Musical comes to Philippine stage

The swamp is about to get a local twist as Shrek The Musical lands in Manila, bringing with it a powerhouse creative team and a cast of seasoned theater veterans ready to reintroduce audiences to the beloved ogre’s story.

A World-Class Creative Vision

The production will be helmed by director Michael Williams, with Cara Barredo as assistant director. Musical staging will be shaped by Dexter Santos, choreography by Stephen Viñas, and music direction by Rony Fortich—all ensuring that this staging captures both the humor and heart that made Shrek a global hit.

Adapted from William Steig’s book “Shrek!” and the DreamWorks animated film, the Broadway musical premiered in 2008 with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Its Philippine staging promises a blend of Broadway charm and Filipino theatrical excellence.

Meet the Cast of Fairytale Misfits

Jamie Wilson as Shrek

Veteran actor Jamie Wilson takes on the title role, bringing 45 years of theater experience to the gruff yet big-hearted ogre. Wilson, who recently earned a Broadway World Asia Award for Matilda The Musical, is no stranger to iconic roles. He was part of all three sold-out runs of Ang Huling El Bimbo and will soon appear in Into the Woods. His Shrek promises to be both larger-than-life and deeply human.

Krystal Kane as Princess Fiona

The quick-witted and fiery Fiona will be played by Krystal Kane, whose theater journey began at just nine years old in Aspects of Love and The Sound of Music. After honing her craft in New York, Kane returned to Manila to deliver strong performances in Spring Awakening and Tabing Ilog: The Musical. As Fiona, she will showcase her comedic timing and powerhouse vocals.

Topper Fabregas as Donkey

No Shrek story is complete without Donkey, the talkative and loyal companion. Topper Fabregas, co-founder of Red Turnip Theater, brings his signature humor and heart to the role. With acting credits spanning Come From Away, Angels in America, and The Last Five Years, Fabregas is set to win audiences with his irresistible charm.

Alfredo “Bibo” Reyes as Lord Farquaad

Stepping into the knee-high boots of the ambitious Duloc ruler is Alfredo Reyes, better known as Bibo. Reyes has been a staple in Atlantis Theatrical productions, from In the Heights to The Band’s Visit, and has toured Asia with Avenue Q and Saturday Night Fever. His comedic flair and commanding presence make him a perfect Farquaad.

A Shrek-tacular Promise

With its mix of cheeky humor, dazzling choreography, and heartwarming message of self-acceptance, Shrek The Musical is poised to delight Filipino audiences of all ages. As the swamp creatures, ogres, and misfit fairytale characters take the stage, expect a rollicking adventure that proves true love and friendship come in all shapes and sizes.