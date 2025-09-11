Schwan tapped to power Creamline

Creamline is determined to retain the only crown left on its head by tapping American winger Courtney Schwan as import for the coming 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference next month.

A 29-year-old outside spiker from Auburn, Washington, Schwan anchors the Cool Smashers’ repeat bid in the import-flavored tournament after they lost two of their triple crown haul last year.

The league’s winningest club unveiled its foreign guest player on Wednesday night.

“Super excited kami to share with you mga ka-vibes ang newest addition sa ating GV-kada! Sabay-sabay nating i-welcome si Courtney Schwan, ang ating pinakabagong Pink Volleybelle,” Creamline announced on social media.