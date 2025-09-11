Samar police officer found dead inside quarters

TACLOBAN CITY — The Samar Police Provincial Office has sought the help of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the death of a municipal police official found lifeless inside his quarters on Wednesday evening.

Police Col. Arwin Tadeo, Samar police provincial director, said the circumstances surrounding the death of PLt. Vitaliano Galban, deputy chief of police of Sta. Margarita town, remain unclear.

“At this time, details surrounding the incident remain under investigation. We have directed the Sta. Margarita MPS and the Samar Police Provincial Forensic Unit to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry,” Tadeo said in a statement. “In addition, we have sought the assistance of the CIDG Western Samar PFU and the NBI Samar Field Office for an independent probe.”

Initial reports said Galban’s body was discovered by Police Officer Ricky Abigan, who went to the victim’s room to invite him to dinner. He was found in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head, his service firearm resting on his chest.