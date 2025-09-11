Rumors swirl: Julia Barretto wants out, Gerald Anderson still holding on

Actress Julia Barretto is rumored to be pulling away from her relationship with Gerald Anderson, though the actor is said to still be trying to hold on. The update comes from showbiz insider and host Ogie Diaz, who shared details on his latest YouTube vlog.

According to Ogie, a reliable source revealed that the couple has not officially broken up, but Julia appears to have lost interest in continuing the romance.

“It’s not that they’ve separated already, but what I was told is that Julia no longer wants the relationship,” Ogie said. “Gerald still does, but Julia doesn’t.”

Fading Appearances Together

Ogie added that his source observed how Julia and Gerald are rarely seen together these days.

“Look closely—they’re not seen together anymore,” he quoted. “Gerald reportedly still tries to visit Julia at her house, but Julia doesn’t seem to want to see him.”

Questions of a Third Party

During the vlog, co-host Ate Mrena raised the possibility of a third party being involved in the rumored rift. Ogie responded by pointing out that only Gerald could clarify the matter—particularly the speculation linking him to volleyball star Vanie Gandler.

“As I’ve always said, it’s Gerald who should address whether the Vanie Gandler issue is true or not,” Ogie explained.

Waiting for Answers

The insider concluded by emphasizing that Gerald owes the public an explanation amid the circulating rumors:

“What we need to know is, is Gerald really pursuing Julia while Julia doesn’t want the relationship anymore? And how true are the talks about a third party? Only Gerald can confirm that.”

As of now, both Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson have remained silent on the matter, leaving fans and followers waiting for clarity on the status of their relationship.