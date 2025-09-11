'RUMORS AND HEARSAY' Co questions Magalong’s potential role in flood probe

Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co cast doubt on the possible inclusion of Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong in the independent commission tasked to investigate anomalies in flood control projects, citing the latter’s recent statements publicly implicating him in the corruption scheme.

The lawmaker expressed concern that Magalong — poised to join the three-member committee — will not be impartial, suggesting that he had already prejudged the case by explicitly implicating him in the alleged irregularities in media interviews.

“It does not give me confidence that this independent body will conduct a fair and unbiased investigation, given that the investigation has not started, but Mayor Magalong is already giving statements to the media on the subject and my alleged involvement based on rumors and hearsay,” Co asserted.

Co has been at the center of controversy after President Marcos Jr. named Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation as among the top 15 construction firms that bagged P100 billion for flood control projects since June 2022 up to May this year, representing 20 percent of the entire P545.64 billion allotted for flood control projects.

The Albay-based Sunwest was established in 1997 and was co-founded by Co, though he claimed he had long since divested from the firm.

In a recent interview, Magalong named Co as “mastermind” and “instigator,” and said he must be summoned by the House panel probing the irregularities in the flood control projects.

“It’s public knowledge inside Congress how powerful that person is,” Magalong stated, referring to Co.

Co denies wrongdoing

Co, in response, said he was surprised at being publicly named by the mayor, whom he pointed out did not give a clear explanation of the solon’s alleged involvement.

“Again, I strongly deny any wrongdoing with respect to his vague claim. I also reserve my right to respond to any statement about my involvement [in] this matter before the appropriate body if and when I am given the specifics of the claim,” Co added.

The lawmaker is currently in the United States seeking “medical treatment."

Magalong has been vocal in criticizing the purported corruption in flood control projects, accusing members of the House of Representatives of receiving 30 to 40 percent kickbacks for every project.

He has been rumored to be tapped by President Marcos Jr. to head the independent commission formed on Thursday that will probe flood control and infrastructure projects within the last 10 years.

The Palace has yet to announce the members of the commission, though Marcos already hinted that it would only comprise investigators and accountants.

Romualdez won't allow corruption

Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed that the House, whose members are being embroiled in the alleged corruption scheme, will fully cooperate with the independent commission to go after those accountable.

Romualdez pointed out that he will never allow the House — under his watch — to be a “sanctuary for corruption” and that he will let the commission pursue lawmakers found to have conspired with DPWH officials and contractors.

“Managot ang dapat managot… The commission’s work will help separate fact from speculation, and this will allow both government and the public to move forward with clarity and renewed trust,” the House chief said.

At a Senate hearing earlier this week, big-time contractor Curlee Discaya, who ran nine construction firms with his wife, Sarah, named 19 House lawmakers, including Romualdez and Co, as receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks for every flood control project awarded to them.

Romualdez vehemently denied the allegations, contending that he is “self-made” and “never accept[ed] a bribe from anybody.”

Discaya later clarified in the House’s parallel investigation that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez and Co, saying that lawmakers asking for commissions may be using their names to gain leverage.