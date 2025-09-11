Ruffa Gutierrez celebrates Venice’s 21st with touching message

Actress and television personality Ruffa Gutierrez marked a milestone in her daughter’s life with a touching tribute on social media. On Venice Bektas’ 21st birthday, Ruffa penned a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter’s growth, independence, and journey into adulthood.

“Happy 21st birthday to my beautiful baby girl, @venicebektas,” Ruffa began, before reflecting on Venice’s college journey as a Political Science sophomore abroad. The proud mom expressed admiration for her daughter’s strength and independence, noting how well she is thriving in this new chapter.

Even while physically apart, Ruffa reassured Venice that distance has not lessened her love and support: “Even if I can’t be beside you today, every day feels like your birthday in my heart. We’ll celebrate together very soon!”

The actress also gave motherly reminders — encouraging her daughter to stay grounded, keep Sundays sacred for church, focus on her studies, and prioritize self-love.

“I’ll always be here for you through ups and downs, Cutie pie. Your family, Lorin, and I will always be here for you. We love you and miss you so much.”

Venice, Ruffa’s youngest with former Turkish partner Yilmaz Bektas, has grown up in the public eye alongside her sister Lorin. Both daughters have often been featured in Ruffa’s posts, highlighting the actress’s dedication to motherhood despite the demands of showbiz.