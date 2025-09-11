Romualdez, Co deny kickback claims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order 94 creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate alleged irregularities in flood control projects, amid accusations linking top House lawmakers to kickbacks.

The three-member body will be composed of individuals “of proven competence, integrity, probity, and independence.” It will investigate the misuse of funds in the planning and implementation of flood control and other infrastructure projects over the past 10 years, and recommend the filing of appropriate cases against those found responsible.

The move came after contractor Curlee Discaya, who ran nine construction firms with his wife Sarah, told a Senate hearing that nearly two dozen House members — including Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co — were allegedly receiving 10 to 25 percent in kickbacks from flood control projects.

Romualdez strongly denied the allegation, saying he was “self-made” and had “never accepted a bribe from anybody.” He vowed to cooperate fully with the ICI.

“Those who must be held accountable will be held accountable. The commission’s work will help separate fact from speculation and allow both government and the public to move forward with clarity and renewed trust,” he said.

Discaya later clarified before a House panel that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez or Co, saying that others may have used their names to demand commissions.

Co, meanwhile, objected to the possible inclusion of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong in the ICI, citing the mayor’s statements calling him a “mastermind” of the scheme.

Co denied any wrongdoing, saying he had long divested from Sunwest Construction, a company he co-founded that had secured P100 billion in projects.

Magalong, vocal about alleged 30 to 40-percent kickbacks, is rumored to head the commission, though Malacañang has yet to confirm its membership.