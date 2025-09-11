Police hunt Charlie Kirk’s killer

State police and federal agents were hunting on Thursday for a shooter who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah in an attack that sparked fears of worsening political violence in the United States.

President Donald Trump lashed out after the shooting of Kirk, a powerful voice in conservative US politics at just 31 years old, and vowed to crack down on those responsible for what he described as “a dark moment for America.”

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” a somber-looking Trump said in a video message from the Oval Office just hours after Kirk’s death.

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity,” Trump said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, called the killing a “political assassination” but investigators have not yet publicly revealed a possible motive.

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Video of the scene showed him addressing a large crowd when a single shot rang out.