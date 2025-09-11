Poland warns of Europe-Russia conflict

WYRYKI-WOLA (AFP) — Poland warned on Wednesday that Russia and Europe are inching towards an “open conflict” after Warsaw shot down what it said were Russian drones in Polish airspace, drawing vows of support from the United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members.

Russia denied targeting Poland, while United States President Donald Trump called out the Kremlin for “violating” the NATO ally’s territory as Moscow unleashed its latest attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president and the European Union called the drone move a test of the alliance’s resolve.

Footage posted by local media showed the army in Wyryki-Wola, a village in eastern Poland, inspecting a house with its roof ripped open and debris littered nearby.

“We were just sitting there, and this plane flew over... I said to my husband: ‘Why is this plane so loud today?’ And suddenly, a bang, and that was it,” Alicja Wesolowska, 64, whose house was destroyed, told Agence France-Presse in Wyryki-Wola.