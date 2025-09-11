PNP-AKG: No unauthorized use of SUV vehicle in kidnapping case 

The Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Thursday clarified that the Ford Everest linked to a recent kidnapping case remains securely in police custody and has not been used for any unauthorized purposes.

The AKG said the vehicle was temporarily parked near Married Officers’ Quarters (MOQ 14) inside Camp Crame due to limited parking space at the AKG compound.

Authorities emphasized that the location has no ties to any officer residing in MOQ 14, and that no AKG personnel live in the area.

It also noted that the Ford Everest remains a critical piece of evidence in an ongoing kidnapping case filed with the AKG on 3 July 2025, in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred on 1 July in Parañaque City.

A major rescue operation conducted on July 13 to 14 led to the arrest of 12 suspects and the recovery of six vehicles, including the Ford Everest, which was found in the possession of one of the arrested individuals.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle had been under a rental agreement from 25 June to 25 July, but was never returned to the rental company due to the suspects’ involvement in the case.

Despite a request from the registered owners to reclaim the vehicle, police maintained that the SUV must remain under PNP custody in accordance with legal protocols, as it now forms part of the prosecution’s evidence in the case.

To further assure the public, the AKG confirmed that the vehicle is equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, which logs all movement and activity, effectively ruling out any possibility of unauthorized use.

The AKG also reiterated that all recovered vehicles and evidence are handled in strict compliance with police procedures. The group urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary speculation or erode trust in ongoing investigations.

PNP Acting Chief, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., backed the AKG’s statement, emphasizing the importance of integrity in handling criminal evidence.

“The PNP assures the Filipino people that all pieces of evidence under our custody, including the Ford Everest in this case, are being handled with utmost integrity and transparency,” said Nartatez. “We urge the public to remain vigilant but also discerning, as the PNP and AKG remain steadfast in their duty to pursue justice and safeguard the trust of our communities.”

The PNP called for continued public support in its efforts to fight criminality, highlighting that transparency, accountability, and service to the nation remain at the core of the police force’s mandate.