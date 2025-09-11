Pinoys meet world

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies

7 p.m. — Philippines vs Tunisia

It’s the moment of truth for Alas Pilipinas.

Filipino fans get to witness firsthand how Alas measures up against African powerhouse Tunisia in a baptism of fire in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For almost a year, Alas traveled around the globe to train and participate in various tournaments, preparing for the historic moment of competing against the world’s best squads in the prestigious 32-nation field competition.

The Filipinos’ readiness in their maiden step onto the biggest volleyball stage will be tested at 7 p.m. in the lone opening-day match of the tournament, which will also be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the other venue.

Alas, ranked 82nd in the world, faces a daunting task of taking on 11-time African champions in its initial test in Pool A.

Although playing sans star spiker and focal point of offense Wassim Ben Tara, Tunisia would barely feel a handicap with veteran aces Hamza Nagga and Elyes Karamosli still at the helm.

But Alas led by seasoned spikers Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo are up for the challenge.

“We have a great balance of veterans who bring experience and leadership, and younger players who bring energy and fresh perspectives,” Bagunas said.

Alas has improved by leaps and bounds after months of sharpening under the watchful eyes of Italian head coach Angiolino Frigoni.

“We did everything possible. I’m happy with how they practice, I’m happy with how they played in the last friendly matches. We improved a lot in one year. I don’t know if it will be enough to beat Tunisia in the first match. But until now, I’m pretty happy with what we did,” the mentor said.

Frigoni is also pinning his hopes on other wingers Leo Ordiales, Michaelo Buddin, Jade Disquitado and Louie Ramirez to deliver the goods with playmakers Owa Retamar and Eco Adajar setting up the offense.

Manning the defense are middle blockers Kim Malabunga, Peng Taguibolos and Lloyd Josafat while liberos Josh Ybañez, Jack Kalingking and Vince Lorenzo will have busy roles defending the floor.

Frigoni calls on home crowd support to fuel Alas against the more experienced Tunisians.

“So, what I’m telling to the Filipinos, please come. We need you. As supporters, we need you because we are going to fight together against Tunisia. Don’t let us fight alone against Tunisia,” he said.

Alas battles Egypt on 16 September before crossing paths with Iran on the 18th to close the pool play.

World-renowned group BOYNEXTDOOR from South Korea, meanwhile, will kickstart the festivities in the grandiose opening ceremony, to be led by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) leadership and FIVB president Fabio Azevedo, at 4:30 p.m., will also feature local acts.

Big guns in world No. 1 and VNL champion Poland, 2nd-ranked defending champion Italy and Paris Olympics gold medalist France, however, will officially start their campaign on Saturday with the participating squads being split at the Mall of Asia Arena and the Big Dome.

The pool play is a single-round robin format with the top two teams advancing into the Round of 16 knockout stage. The quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds are also do-or-die affairs.