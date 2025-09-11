Phl slams China’s illegal approval of nature reserve in Bajo de Masinloc

The Philippines on Thursday strongly protested China’s recent approval of a so-called “Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve” in Bajo de Masinloc, denouncing the move as an unlawful and illegitimate encroachment on Philippine sovereignty.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the approval, issued by China’s State Council, is a direct violation of international law and a blatant disregard of Philippine sovereign rights.

“Bajo de Masinloc is a longstanding and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction,” the DFA said.

“The Philippines likewise has the exclusive authority to establish environmental protection areas over its territory and relevant maritime zones.”

The DFA emphasized that the Philippine government will issue a formal diplomatic protest against China’s action, which it said clearly infringes upon the country's lawful rights and interests.

The Philippines called on Beijing to immediately withdraw the State Council issuance and to respect Manila's sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc, also known internationally as Scarborough Shoal.

“The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance, and comply with its obligations under international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the final and binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, and the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC),” the statement further read.

On Wednesday, China publicized the move, stressing it reinforces territorial claims and maritime rights in the contested region.

The 2016 arbitral ruling, which China has refused to recognize, categorically invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims over most of the South China Sea, including areas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), such as Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

Just last month, Manila and Beijing exchanged accusations following a confrontation at Bajo de Masinloc, which led to the first reported collision involving Chinese vessels in the area.

Despite the escalating friction, China’s State Council defended its recent move, claiming that the creation of the so-called nature reserve is “an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the atoll’s natural ecosystem.”

The council also noted that the specific boundaries and zoning regulations for the reserve will be announced separately by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

In asserting its sovereignty over the waters, the Philippines has conducted a series of maritime cooperative activities with like-minded nations, including the United States, Canada, and Japan, within Bajo de Masinloc.