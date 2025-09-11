Phl Maritime Council sees Pag-asa thriving despite China’s WPS aggression

The National Maritime Council (NMC) on Thursday reaffirmed the Marcos administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the thriving civilian community on Pag-asa Island, amid growing Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Council emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s whole-of-government approach — aimed at defending national sovereignty while ensuring that essential services reach even the country’s most remote and strategic areas.

Led by Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Secretary Andres C. Centino, the NMC-TWG visited the island to inspect conditions, engage with local officials and residents, and distribute medicines provided by the Department of Health.

“This activity is significant to personally visit the place, having consultations with the local officials and the residents of the island, and also have a hands-on sense of how we are asserting our presence in this part of the West Philippine Sea,” Centino said.

“This visit will give insight into how we come up with the necessary policy recommendations to ensure that we have a continued presence here in this part of the country,” he added.

Pag-asa Island, part of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan, is one of the Philippines' forward communities in the WPS and has long served as a symbol of the country’s territorial integrity.

The island plays a crucial role in the national government’s efforts to uphold sovereignty, protect sovereign rights, and promote inclusive development even in the farthest reaches of the archipelago.

Centino emphasized that the mission reflects President Marcos’ directive to “defend every inch” of Philippine territory while ensuring that basic services reach all Filipino communities, regardless of location.

Joining the delegation, Office of the Executive Secretary Undersecretary Leandro Roy A. Cervantes highlighted the value of first-hand information in shaping sound policy.

“The most important thing is getting the feel on the ground—seeing the actual island, the people, their circumstances. The insights I gained here are invaluable so that I could give inputs to the Executive Secretary and the Council to help draft better, more effective policies,” Cervantes said.

Meanwhile, NMC spokesperson Undersecretary Alexander Lopez echoed the same sentiment, noting that the visit allowed the council to assess the needs of Kalayaan from multiple perspectives—political, socio-economic, and environmental.

“This is a thriving civilian community and local government unit. So, we need support from the national government, that’s why we are here to see for ourselves how we can address those challenges and needs,” Lopez said.

“The directive of the President is very clear: even in the farthest places, government must be present, and people must feel the services of the state,” he added.

The NMC visit also coincided with the observance of Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANAMo) this September, which aims to raise awareness of the Philippines’ maritime heritage and deepen commitment to territorial integrity and community resilience in maritime zones like the WPS.

The National Maritime Council was established in March 2024 by President Marcos to harmonize and strengthen maritime governance.

Chaired by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the council ensures inter-agency coordination in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests while improving the welfare of Filipinos living in coastal and island communities.

As tensions in the region continue to challenge Philippine sovereignty, the administration remains firm in its resolve to promote peace, assert rightful claims, and uplift the lives of Filipinos in the WPS.