Philippines, Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement now in force

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Thursday announced the official entry into force of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan, stressing a major milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a statement, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong emphasized that the agreement reflects deepening ties rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to regional peace and stability.

“The entry into force of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan carries forward our robust Strategic Partnership, validating the strength our people-to-people ties, shared values and international principles, and common purpose for the security and stability of the region,” the statement read.

The RAA establishes a legal framework to facilitate mutual visits and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), including joint training, humanitarian missions, and disaster response operations.

The agreement is seen as a major step toward enhancing interoperability and defense readiness amid a shifting security landscape in the Indo-Pacific.

The DND expressed its gratitude for the political leadership that enabled the agreement, citing President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippine Senate, and the Japanese government for their “unequivocal support.”

“The RAA supports the efforts of the Department of National Defense to build and enhance the country’s deterrence and provide the much-needed leverage for the advancement of our national interests,” it added.

Signed earlier this year, the RAA mirrors similar agreements Japan has with other key allies, such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

The RAA was ratified by the President of the Philippines on 16 December 2024, and was concurred by the Philippine Senate on 16 December 2024. On 6 June 2025, the Japanese Parliament ratified the RAA.

It is a form of a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) which provides a legal and administrative framework for the entry into and departure of the defense forces, vessels, aircraft, and equipment of a party from the territory of the other party, for training and conduct of activities mutually agreed upon by the parties.

It defines the terms and procedures to allow for the entry and exit of troops and equipment.

On 12 August, the Philippines and Japan exchanged notes, confirming the completion of domestic procedures required for the implementation of the RAA.

Pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 29, the RAA will enter into force on the 30th day—11 September—after the date on which the Parties exchange diplomatic notes informing each other that their respective internal procedures necessary to give effect to this Agreement have been completed.