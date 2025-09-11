Palo Alto Networks pushes AI-driven cybersecurity at Ignite Philippines 2025

Proactive defense and automation

Security teams today face mounting obstacles, from technical debt and skills shortages to tougher regulations and more severe attacks. The banking sector is further challenged by outdated rules on data replication and disaster recovery, slowing modernization.

To address these risks, Palo Alto Networks highlighted its Unit 42 threat intelligence team and a platform capable of automating up to 90 percent of threat responses. In VPN environments, the platform can secure entire workforces within a week. Using Prisma Access Browser technology, it extends zero trust capabilities to the 87 percent of work done online.

Enhanced tools

The company also launched a secure browser based on Chrome, already adopted by Fortune 500 firms and major banks. At the same time, it is integrating AI, machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI into Pi networks to improve analytics and real-time detection.

A collaborative fight

Green warned that cybercriminals collaborate daily, sharing tools and techniques to strike faster and more effectively.

“They share tools, techniques, capabilities, and they use AI, they use cloud, and they use those tools and techniques to get faster and better at attacking organizations,” he said.

Still, he stressed that AI offers optimism for defense.

“While no industry is immune and critical infrastructure is highly vulnerable, we already have the tools, intelligence, and partnerships to fight back… These are also times of great optimism as AI-driven solutions allow us to outsmart AI-powered threats with AI itself,” he added.

Ignite on Tour Philippines 2025 underscored the urgent need for government-industry collaboration, modernized regulations, and AI-powered defenses to secure the country’s digital future.