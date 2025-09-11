P620M agro-industrial park to rise in Batangas SEZ

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has welcomed Singapore-based esterquat manufacturer Masurf Inc., which plans to establish a P620 million manufacturing plant within the Cocochem Agro-Industrial Park Special Economic Zone in Batangas.

In a statement, PEZA said the 35,058-square-meter facility is expected to create around 100 employment opportunities for the Batangas workforce.

The formal signing of Masurf Inc.’s entry as a newly registered Ecozone Export Enterprise at the Cocochem Agro-Industrial Park took place on 3 September, further strengthening the region as one of the Philippines’ leading industrial hubs.

Under the Registration Agreement signed between PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga and Masurf Inc. President John Hall, the company will engage in the production and manufacture of export products, specifically esterquat—an essential ingredient for fabric softeners—alongside other quaternaries and tertiary amine derivatives.

The company will take over operations previously held by Stephan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc. (SPQI), ensuring continuity of high-value manufacturing and reinforcing the Philippines’ strong position in the global chemicals export market.

Panga hailed Masurf Inc.’s entry as a reflection of strong investor confidence in the Philippines.

“At a time when trade realignments are reshaping the global economy, the Philippines is poised to benefit as companies are seeking reliable partners in Asia. With Masurf Inc. choosing Batangas as its base, we are strengthening our position as a key supplier to the world,” he said.

As the Philippines continues to expand its export base, Panga added that ventures like Masurf Inc. signal a promising trajectory for the national economy, empowering local communities while making the Philippines a thriving hub for export-oriented industries, technology-driven manufacturing, and eco-friendly production.

Masurf Inc. is set to begin commercial operations in November 2025, with a commitment to maintain at least 70 percent of its total export production. Its products, labeled “Made in the Philippines, Cocochem Agro-Industrial Park–Special Economic Zone,” will carry the mark of Filipino competitiveness in the global market.