P26.53-B Cebu infra projects proposed

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) revealed on Thursday that it has proposed 796 infrastructure projects worth P26.53 billion for Fiscal Year 2026 under the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

DPWH-7 Engr. Francis Antonio Flores presented the proposal to the Cebu Provincial Board, stressing that the list is still “subject to sweeping review and correction” under the direction of new Secretary Vince Dizon.

“These projects were prepared with input from district engineers across the province, and we’re working to meet this week’s deadline for submission to the Department of Budget and Management,” Flores said.

Of the total P26.53-billion proposal, the bulk falls under the Convergence and Special Support Program — 554 projects valued at P11.28 billion. The Locally Funded Projects category, on the other hand, includes only 16 projects worth P432 million, with Districts 1 and 6, as well as Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the 7th District, receiving no allocations under this category.

National Road Projects (001) make up 172 items, totaling P9.85 billion. The 3rd District gets the largest slice with 33 projects valued at P1.6 billion, while the 6th District receives the smallest share — just two projects worth P120 million.

Flood Control and Calamity-Related Projects (002) include 54 proposals totaling P4.95 billion. The 7th District tops the list with 16 projects worth P1.96 billion, while Districts 2, 6 and Mandaue City have no allocations for flood control.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro expressed frustration over delays in receiving the complete list of flood control projects. “It’s been over two weeks since we requested the information from DPWH-7 Regional Director Danilo Villa. So far, only the Mandaue District Engineering Office has sent us their list,” she said.

Baricuatro is scheduled to meet with all DPWH-7 district engineers next week to follow up on the submissions.