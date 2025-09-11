New DepEd ladder adds Teacher IV–VII, Master Teacher V

The Department of Education (DepEd) has operationalized the expanded career progression system to provide teachers with clearer, fairer, and competency-based pathways for growth.

In DepEd Order No. 024, s. 2025, the new system introduces additional teaching positions — Teacher IV to VII and Master Teacher V—and offers two career tracks: Classroom Teaching and School Administration. It also establishes a reclassification process for promotions, enabling teachers to advance once they meet qualifications and demonstrate required competencies, without waiting for vacancies.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara explained that the expanded career progression corrects long-standing gaps in the old promotion system as it now features the process of reclassification of position as the primary means of promotion wherein teachers need not compete with other teachers who are also vying for promotion.

Anchored on the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers and School Heads, the system ensures promotions are based on teaching quality and leadership competence rather than credentials alone.

The three-year transition period runs from 25 February 2025 to 24 February 2028. Vacant head teacher and assistant principal posts will be converted to Teacher I items after 90 days from the issuance of the Order, while unfilled Teacher I–III and Master Teacher I–IV positions shall be filled within a year from the date of issuance of the implementing rules and regulations.

During the transition period, incumbents of head teacher and assistant school principal positions shall have the option to either retain their current titles or be retitled to equivalent positions, with corresponding options in terms of functions to be performed, without diminution of salary and step increment.

They shall also be considered “on-stream candidates” for promotion to School Principal positions, without the need to pass through the Master Teacher I level, whether through reclassification or application to a natural vacancy.

DepEd is also strengthening teacher development programs through the National Educators Academy of the Philippines, which will prioritize training for teachers, head teachers, and assistant school principals preparing for leadership roles. Retirable teachers within five years will likewise be prioritized for promotion or reclassification.