NBI nabs laborer for alleged child sexual abuse

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a 19-year-old construction worker on 27 August for the alleged sexual abuse and online exploitation of a minor with mental disability.

The suspect was identified as Ar-Jay Lagata from Lipa City, Batangas, which was apprehended at a workers' barracks in a Balanga City construction site. His arrest was carried out by the NBI-Bataan District Office (NBI-BATADO) following a complaint from the victim's mother.

The 17-year-old female victim has a mental age of 11 years and 3 months, diagnosed with Mild Intellectual Disability by the NBI's Behavioral Science Division.

The NBI said the illicit relationship began in May 2025 and lasted for three months.

The abuse was discovered by victim's mother after reading messages on her daughter's phone. The messages allegedly revealed that Lagata had been demanding videos of the minor performing sexual acts.

Then threatened to expose their relationship to the victim's mother and friends if she refused to comply.

It was promptly reported to the NBI-BATADO, that led to the immediate dispatch of agents and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was charged Lagata with violations of Republic Act No. 7610, the "Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act," and Republic Act No. 11930, the "Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Act (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act." He has been presented to the City Prosecutor's Office of Balanga City for inquest proceedings.