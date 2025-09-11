NBI busts Limay resto-bar for trafficking; five rescued

Two individuals were arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), while five victims, including two minors, were rescued in a human trafficking operation at a restaurant and bar in Limay, Bataan.

The NBI-Bataan District Office (BATADO), under NBI Director Jaime Santiago, carried out the 3 September operation following reports that the establishment was offering women for entertainment and sexual services for ₱2,500.

Arrested were Regina Mae Tagulao, the bar’s manager, and Grazel De Vera, its cashier, both residents of Limay. They face complaints for qualified human trafficking in violation of Republic Act 9208 as amended by Republic Act 10364 and Republic Act 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022).

The rescued victims — including a female trafficking victim and a male child at risk — were placed under the custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office in Limay for turnover to temporary shelters.

Tagulao and De Vera underwent inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Bataan.