Meet NBA Legend Gary Payton live in Manila with vivo

Filipino basketball fans are in for a legendary treat. As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, vivo Philippines is bringing NBA Hall of Famer and 2006 Champion Gary Payton Sr., famously known as The Glove, to Manila for an exclusive meet-and-greet at the vivo Concept Store, SM Megamall, on 12 September at 4:00 PM.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to meet one of the greatest point guards in NBA history up close and personal. The best part is 10 lucky winners will get exclusive seats to this unforgettable event.

How to join? Just do the following steps:

Comment “Gary Payton at the vivo Stage!” on vivo Philippines’ official Facebook post. Add the hashtags #vivoxNBA #vivoV60.

Winners will be announced on 11 September 2025, via vivo’s Facebook page.

This exclusive event continues vivo’s mission of bringing the NBA closer to Filipino fans. Earlier this year, vivo and the NBA gave fans the chance to meet San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan in May and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe in August. Now, they’re making history by welcoming The Glove himself to celebrate a decade of vivo in the Philippines.