Legarda files ‘game-changing’ anti-corruption measure

Senator Loren Legarda has filed a bill aimed at institutionalizing preventive, systems-based reforms across all government agencies to combat corruption. The “Tapat na Paglilingkod Act” seeks to address the root causes of corruption rather than solely punishing it after the fact.

Legarda said the bill is a response to recurring anomalies, such as the billions of pesos lost to corruption and substandard work in infrastructure projects.

“The reality is that this problem cuts across many agencies,” Legarda said. “Unscrupulous individuals in government find ways to profit from their positions, and the Filipino people are left to pay the price.”

The proposed legislation complements existing criminal frameworks by requiring government institutions to identify corruption risks, implement integrity-building measures, and ensure daily accountability. Legarda believes the measure will “shift the culture of governance” by preventing abuses before they happen.

“Right now, we are left only with legal tools to penalize corruption,” she said. “Rarely do we attempt to nip the problem in the bud or strike at its very core. This measure goes further.”