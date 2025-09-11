Lawyers seek writ of kalikasan vs entire government over flood control

A group of lawyers, academics, and environmental advocates has petitioned the Supreme Court to issue a Writ of Kalikasan against the entire government bureaucracy, accusing officials of neglect, corruption, and misuse of public funds in flood control and infrastructure projects that allegedly worsened flooding and environmental degradation across the country.

Petitioners led by lawyer Edna Selloriquez Pana, in a 74-page petition filed on 10 September, sought to hold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Senate, the House of Representatives, and several government agencies — including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) — accountable for what they described as “long years of neglect and willful destruction.”

“The havoc created by negligence, inefficiency, and corruption of those who are supposed to implement projects funded by taxpayers’ money are unconscionable and shocking,” the petition read.

They alleged that ghost projects, substandard dikes, collapsing bridges, and clogged waterways are visible proof of systemic failure, arguing that billions of pesos were wasted on flood control projects that neither prevented widespread flooding nor protected vulnerable communities.

Government contractors were accused of rigging bids and delivering defective infrastructure, while regulatory agencies allegedly failed to enforce environmental and construction laws.

The petition further cited the failure to pass a National Land Use Act, lack of coordination with the River Basin Control Office, and the DENR’s alleged negligence in protecting declared protected areas.

They asked the High Court to compel the government to undertake a massive environmental cleanup, de-clog drainage systems, rehabilitate rivers and creeks, and disclose or design a national flood control master plan. The petitioners also sought accountability for public officials and contractors allegedly involved in anomalous projects.

“Mother Earth deserves better for our inter-generational legacy,” the petitioners said, warning that with the looming La Niña later this year, the situation could worsen unless urgent action is taken.