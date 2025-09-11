Lars Pacheco opens up about breakup with longtime partner

Trans beauty queen Lars Pacheco has spoken candidly about her recent breakup with longtime partner Clyde Vivas in Ogie Diaz’s vlog.

While infidelity was among the issues, Lars clarified that it was not the sole reason for their split. After seven years together, she said the decision was about breaking free from old attachments and learning self-reliance.

She also emphasized that the separation was as much for Clyde as it was for herself, giving him space to pursue his own dreams without her shadow.

“I hope na sana maging successful ka. Never ko makakalimutan lahat ng pagmamahal at kabutihan na binigay mo sakin. Continue mo pa rin ang pagiging mabuting tao, and sana mahanap mo ang totoong kasiyahan na deserve mo,” Lars expressed.