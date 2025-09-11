Lacson: Past flood control findings still apply in new hearings

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson affirmed that findings from previous hearings on alleged anomalies in the country’s flood control projects will continue to guide and inform future investigations under his leadership.

“‘Yung mandato ng Blue Ribbon, maliwanag — accountability of public officials. ‘Yun pa rin ang direksyon, walang mababago (The mandate of the Blue Ribbon Committee is clear — accountability of public officials. That remains the direction; nothing will change),” Lacson said during the Kapihan sa Senado forum on Thursday.

The earlier hearings were held under the leadership of former Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Rodante Marcoleta.

Lacson added that any new revelations uncovered in upcoming hearings will be integrated with earlier findings.

“Kung may matutuklasan pang panibago, ihahalo namin 'yun, isasama sa mga nauna (If new findings come up, we will incorporate them and add them to the previous ones),” he added.

Lacson emphasized the committee’s continued commitment to transparency and public accountability in investigating misuse of government funds.