Kaila Estrada gives a toast to New York

Actress and model Kaila Estrada was unveiled as the star of a new digital campaign featuring a reportedly in-demand makeup collection inspired by New York.

Joining the celebration were some of the country’s fashionable stars and personalities including Kaila’s sister, model and actress Inah De Belen Estrada, beauty queens Miss Philippines International 2025 Myrna Esguerra, Samantha Bernardo, Muriel Orias Sy, Nikki Buenaflor and Cassandra Chan.

Held at the hip restaurant-bar Uma Nota in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the launch of new shades of Filipino cosmetics brand Ever Bilena’s Toast of New York lipstick collection features a 10-piece beauty ensemble that also features two new shades, light and medium, on top of the original shade, designed to flatter all skin tones.

The collection received accolade from in-demand makeup artists such as Jake Galvez, Muriel Vega Perez, Chuchie Ledesma, Ennah Trinidad and Czari Domingo.

Kaila was last seen in the ABS-CBN and Netflix action series Incognito and was featured in a Wednesday Netflix ad as “Anak ni Janice.”