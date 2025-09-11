Isabela flood wall caves in; quarrying eyed as culprit

Portions of a flood control project in Barangay Mallalatang Grande have collapsed, raising concerns over structural integrity and possible quarrying activities in the area.

Sources told DAILY TRIBUNE that quarry operations conducted on the dry side of the structure may have weakened its foundation, causing it to give way. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) confirmed the project is still under its defects liability period, and that repairs are ongoing at no cost to the government.

Only a portion of the project — approximately 60 meters — has collapsed, though residents fear further damage if repairs are not completed quickly.

It remains unclear who conducted the quarry operations that allegedly compromised the structure.

The project, identified as Contract ID 24BG0062 under the DPWH’s Convergence and Special Support Program – Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP), involves the construction of flood mitigation structures protecting major and strategic public facilities along the Magat River in Barangay Mallalatang Grande, Reina Mercedes.

According to the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, Phase III of the project was completed in July 2024 with a funding allocation of ₱49,475,237.33. Records show the project was awarded to Mar-Deb Construction and Development Corporation, based in Barangay Magdalena, Cabatuan, Isabela.

DAILY TRIBUNE has reached out to Mar-Deb Construction for comment but has yet to receive a response as of press time.