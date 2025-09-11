Iris Ignacio Orescas crowned Miss Bicolandia 2025

A powerful answer on women’s empowerment sealed the victory of Iris Ignacio Orescas, who was crowned Miss Bicolandia 2025.

Asked what norm or expectation about women she would break forever, Iris drew inspiration from Mayor Leni Robredo’s leadership:

“Her holding the first post of being the lady mayor of our city sets as an example that women can lead, women can rise, and women can empower. We need to urge women to stop being silenced, because the power of a woman lies not just within herself, it lies together with the world.”

The heartfelt response earned resounding applause and ultimately the crown, making Iris the newest queen to represent the strength and voice of the Bicolana woman.