iPhone 17 joins Home Credit’s financing roster amid P100B push

The country’s leading consumer finance company, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), said it will offer the newly launched iPhone 17 in the roster of gadgets that can be loaned via its partner merchants.

“Of course, it’s included, and we are very excited about it,” said Sheila Paul, chief marketing officer of Home Credit Philippines, in a press briefing at the sidelines of its “Future Focus: Building Tomorrow Together” event on Thursday in Taguig City.

According to Paul, since they partnered with Apple in 2023, the premium smartphone brand remains the top choice for many Home Credit users looking to upgrade to a premium device.

Financing for these smartphones reached P10 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit P20 billion by the end of 2025 — double the previous year’s volume.

At the end of 2024, HCPH loan receivables stood at P74 billion, and P85 billion as of June 2025.

“We are hoping to hit the magic P100 billion within the year. On the other hand, our non-performing loans are at 10 percent,” she said.

12M borrowers and counting

For his part, Puneet Suneja, chief sales officer of HCPH, disclosed that the finance company has helped more than 12 million Filipinos access essential products and services, from smartphones and appliances to mobility and insurance.

He said HCPH has financed 2.5 million smartphones since the start of 2024 — an average of 5,000 devices per day by August 2025.

The company also reported strong growth across other product categories, underscoring how far it has come in just over a decade, evolving from a small retail booth to a nationwide financial partner trusted by millions.

Since opening its first booth in 2013 with only 33 customers, HCPH has grown into the country’s leading consumer finance provider.

Today, it reaches millions nationwide through 18,000 partner stores and a dedicated team of 10,000 sales associates.

“Our journey has always been about empowering Filipinos to achieve more. From 33 customers on our first day to 12 million we’ve served today, every milestone reflects our mission of making modern living more attainable — whether through a smartphone, a home appliance, or mobility solutions,” he said.

Enhancing comfort at home

HCPH also plays a role in modernizing Filipino households, with Paul saying that refrigerators, televisions, and air conditioners remain top choices among financed items.

During Home Credit’s peak season, the company financed an average of 700 refrigerators, 1,400 televisions, and 1,100 air conditioners per day, highlighting strong demand for comfort and convenience at home.

Mobility, on the other hand, has emerged as a rapidly growing category in the Philippines. According to motorcycledata.com, the country ranks as the fifth-largest motorcycle market in the world, highlighting strong local demand.

Recognizing this trend, HCPH makes motorcycles and e-bikes more accessible through flexible financing options, enabling more Filipinos to enjoy convenient and affordable mobility.

Since the start of 2024, HCPH has financed close to 70,000 units of motorcycles and e-bikes, amounting to P4.5 billion, providing customers with not just transportation but also greater independence in managing work, family, and leisure.