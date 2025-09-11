Inday Sara travel budget at P20M, says OVP

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has proposed a P20-million budget for Vice President Sara Duterte’s travel expenses for the 2026 fiscal year, a significant decrease from previous years.

OVP Budget Division chief Atty. Kelvin Gerome Tenido disclosed Thursday that the proposed travel budget is the lowest since 2023.

The highest allocation was P31.5 million.

As of 31 July, the OVP had spent P20.68 million on travel expenses for 2025, with P13.21 million for domestic trips and P7.47 million for foreign travel.

Tenido clarified that the budget for overseas trips covers the expenses of security personnel and staff, and the Vice President does not use public funds for all of her international trips.

The OVP is seeking a total budget of P902.885 million for 2026, an increase of about P170 million from its 2025 budget of P733 million. The agency has not requested any confidential funds for its 2026 budget.

OVP Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio said the office is prepared for its budget hearing at the House of Representatives on Friday.

“We are ready to answer any questions that will be asked of the team for tomorrow,” Ortonio said.

He said he was unsure if the Vice President would attend the hearing to defend the proposed budget.