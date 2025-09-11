Heart Evangelista embodies confidence in her 40s

Studies across the Philippines and the world confirm that comfort in intimate wear is no longer a luxury; it is the baseline for modern confidence.

As women juggle more roles and demand more from their daily lives, they recognize comfort as a powerful statement of self-worth, confidence and agency.

Comfort is becoming the defining standard in intimate wear — driven by a rising demand for innerwear that puts ease, softness and wearability first, confirms data by intimate apparel brand Avon.

“Globally, the intimate apparel market is projected to reach approximately USD 69.42 billion by 2030, fueled by the increasing preference for pieces that deliver all-day ease without sacrificing style. Women are prioritizing softness, breathable fabrics, and adaptive designs that fit their bodies perfectly,” the brand states.

In the Philippines, this shift is even more pronounced: seven in 10 consumers now choose comfort and softness over any other factor when buying intimates. Once purely functional, intimate wear has evolved into a confidence-boosting style statement as pieces are designed to feel good, look beautiful and move effortlessly with every woman.

Over the years, the brand introduced inclusive sizing, thoughtfully designed pieces and a deep understanding of the Filipina body. This commitment resonated with thousands of women, including actress Heart Evangelista.

“Comfort is no longer just a nice-to-have — it’s the new essential,” shares Heart, the brand’s ambassador for intimate apparel. “When I wear something that fits beautifully and feels incredibly soft, it gives me this unshakable confidence. It’s not just about how it looks, but it’s about how it lets me move and live freely, so I can reach higher and dream bigger. That’s what comfort means to me now.”