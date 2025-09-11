Go assures continued health reforms

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has vowed to continue his health care advocacy despite being replaced as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

Go, who now serves as vice chairman of the committee and a member of the minority bloc, said his commitment to improving health services for the public remains unwavering. He began his manifestation speech on 9 September by congratulating his successor, Senator Risa Hontiveros.

“I am ready to work with the majority as vice chairperson of the Committee on Health and part of the minority,” Go said, acknowledging the reality of political transitions.

Reflecting on his six-year tenure, Go said he was proud of the committee’s accomplishments, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the key legislation he sponsored or authored were Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, and Republic Act 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

The Malasakit Centers Act has established centers in all DoH-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital, providing convenient access to medical assistance. To date, these centers have served over 17 million patients. The Regional Specialty Centers Act aims to create specialty centers across the country.