Globe grows digital literacy program

As Filipino children spend more time online, the risks they face, from sexual exploitation and scams to misinformation, continue to rise.

Globe is addressing these challenges through its Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), which equips students with the skills to navigate the digital world responsibly.

Launched in the Philippines in 2015, DTP began with modules on responsible online behavior, digital discernment and online safety.

Over the years, it has expanded to include lessons on the sustainable and meaningful use of the internet.

The new modules encourage young people to utilize technology for productivity, learning, and livelihood opportunities, while also focusing on how to identify fake news and abusive behavior online.

In early 2025, Globe scaled the program further through school-based sessions across different provinces. A training in Bulacan reached around 3,500 students in a single rollout.

Globe is also working with the Department of Education to secure DTP’s accreditation so it can once again be formally included in the curriculum, embedding digital literacy more deeply into the education system.

Sources must be questioned

A new focus of the program is helping students evaluate misinformation and understand the consequences of spreading it. Participants learn how to question sources, verify facts, and identify manipulated media, such as deepfakes.

The training underscores that misinformation is not a harmless act. It can destabilize communities and is punishable under laws such as Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Globe emphasizes that safeguarding the next generation online is not just the responsibility of government or tech companies. It is a community effort. By giving children practical tools such as asking, “Is this verified? What is the source? Does it feel exaggerated?,” the program helps them develop habits of critical thinking and accountability before they share information online.

Through DTP, Globe is not only teaching digital skills but also nurturing a generation of informed, responsible, and empowered citizens. By expanding its reach and evolving its modules, the company aims to ensure that Filipino youth view the internet not only as a source of entertainment but also as a space for safe, meaningful, and productive growth.