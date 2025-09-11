Gela Atayde’s Punta Fuego beach house vlog sparks buzz amid family’s controversies

A resurfaced vlog interview by veteran broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano with Gela Atayde is now making rounds online — drawing both admiration and criticism from netizens.

In the lifestyle vlog, Sembrano was welcomed into the Atayde family’s beach house in Punta Fuego, Batangas. What caught the public’s attention, however, was the reveal that the Ataydes often take a helicopter ride to reach their coastal retreat. “Ito daw ang sinasakyan nila kapag pumupunta sila sa kanilang beach house sa Punta Fuego,” Sembrano remarked during the video.

The vlog showed Gela sharing that the family acquired the property at the height of the pandemic. “Para raw medyo malayo sa mga tao, dito ang relaxation nila. Malayo sa mga nausong sakit noon,” Sembrano narrated, adding that the family once stayed at the beach house for an entire month.

While the footage paints a picture of leisure and privilege, its resurgence has sparked mixed reactions, especially as Gela’s brother, Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde, and their father are currently facing scrutiny amid flood-control corruption allegations.